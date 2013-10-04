BOJ stands pat on monetary policy, revises up view on capex

TOKYO Oct 4 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady on Friday and revised up its assessment on capital
expenditure, encouraged by growing signs that the benefits of
its stimulus policy are broadening.
As widely expected, the BOJ voted unanimously to maintain
its pledge of increasing base money, or cash and deposits at the
central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion ($617 billion) to
70 trillion yen.
"Japan's economy is recovering moderately," the BOJ said in
a statement, keeping its economic assessment unchanged, although
it revised up its view on capital expenditure to say it is
picking up.
BOJ board member Takahide Kiuchi proposed that the central
bank make its 2 percent inflation target a medium- to long-term
goal, and commit to intensive easing in the next two years. This
would differ from the BOJ's current commitment to hit its
inflation target in roughly two years.
Kiuchi's proposal was rejected in an 8-1 vote.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold an embargoed news
conference from 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) with his comments expected
to come out any time after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).
The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in
April, pledging to double the supply of money in two years by
boosting purchases of government bonds and risky assets. It has
stood pat on monetary policy since then.