BOJ seen keeping policy steady despite yen's rise, weak inflation

* Policy decision expected 0300-0500 GMT
* Slim chance Gov Kuroda may surprise with easing
* Many in BOJ prefer to keep policy steady for now
* Kuroda to brief media from 0630 GMT
* Most economists see further stimulus at July meeting
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, June 16 The Bank of Japan is expected to
keep monetary policy steady on Thursday even as volatile
financial markets, sluggish global growth and anaemic inflation
keep policymakers under pressure to do more to reflate the
economy out of stagnation.
But the yen's rise to a nearly two-year high against the
dollar, triggered by a less aggressive outlook for interest rate
hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, is seen keeping BOJ officials
on edge as they scrutinise risks to the fragile recovery.
There is a chance BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda could spring
a surprise monetary easing if he sees recent yen gains as
damaging enough to the export-reliant economy to justify action,
say sources familiar with the central bank's thinking.
"It might be dangerous to leave yen rises unattended," one
of the sources said on condition of anonymity.
But many BOJ officials prefer to hold off on expanding
stimulus, clinging to hope that an expected pick-up in economic
growth later this year will push up wages and offset falling
goods prices, they say.
"The BOJ has been saying that underyling trend inflation is
improving. If so, it doesn't need to ease," said Junichi Makino,
chief economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"But if there's a risk the price trend could change in the
future, the BOJ will probably ease pre-emptively without
hesitation," he said, predicting a BOJ easing in June or July.
The BOJ is expected to maintain its massive asset buying
programme at its two-day rate review ending on Thursday,
pledging to increase base money at an annual pace of 80 trillion
yen ($753 billion).
It is also expected to leave unchanged a 0.1 percent
negative interest rate applied to some of the excess reserves
financial institutions park with the central bank. It shocked
global markets with a move to negative rates in January.
NO HELP FROM FED
While a possible vote by Britain to leave the European Union
is the biggest near-term concern for BOJ officials, they also
see it as reason to hold fire until after the June 23
referendum.
A Reuters poll showed economists see a much higher chance of
the BOJ easing at its meeting on July 28-29, when it issues
fresh quarterly growth and inflation forecasts, assuming that
global markets remain stable.
The BOJ is caught in a bind. Despite nearly three years of
aggressive money printing, inflation has ground to a halt on
weak consumption and exports.
In addition, receding expectations of a near-term U.S. rate
hike have dashed the BOJ's hopes to get help from the Fed to
keep sharp yen rises at bay.
The Fed kept rates unchanged on Wednesday and signalled it
still planned to raise rates twice in 2016, although it said
slower economic growth would crimp the pace of monetary policy
tightening in future years.
While Kuroda argues he has plenty of ammunition to ease
further, some BOJ officials have openly voiced doubts on what
more the central bank can deliver and whether it will be any
more successful than earlier stimulus efforts.
"If you compare what the BOJ has been saying and what it
actually achieved, it's clear what the bank has been saying
hasn't materialised," said Kenji Yumoto, chief senior economist
at Japan Research Institute.
"Even if BOJ does ease, its effects are limited. If it
continues to ease, it can run out of tools. The market is
starting to recognise the limits of monetary easing."
($1 = 106.3000 yen)
(Additional reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Kim
Coghill)