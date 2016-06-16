UPDATE 2-BOJ holds off on easing despite weak inflation, sparks yen spike

* Maintains base money target, -0.1 pct negative rate
* Prices likely to fall slightly or post flat growth-BOJ
* Economy continues to recover, keeps rosy view-BOJ
* Yen spikes to 21-month high vs dollar on BOJ decision
* Gov Kuroda to brief media from 0630 GMT
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, June 16 The Bank of Japan refrained from
offering additional monetary stimulus on Thursday despite
external headwinds and anaemic inflation, spiking the yen to a
two-year high that clouds an already darkening outlook for the
economy.
While the decision came as no big surprise, it emboldened
yen bulls who were already selling the dollar after the U.S.
Federal Reserve held off on raising interest rates on Wednesday
and became slightly less hawkish on the outlook.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda put a brave face, stressing
that the positive effects of the central bank's stimulus
policies were gradually working through the economy.
"Japan's economy is likely to expand moderately as a trend,"
Kuroda told a news conference after the rate review.
"The underlying price trend is improving steadily so we'll
see inflation accelerate toward 2 percent," he said, maintaining
the BOJ's projection that the price target will be met by March
2018, the end of fiscal 2017.
The BOJ maintained its massive asset buying programme at the
two-day rate review that ended on Thursday, pledging to
increase base money at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($753
billion).
It also left unchanged a 0.1 percent negative interest rate
applied to some of the excess reserves financial institutions
park with the central bank.
"There is nothing in recent economic indicators that would
lead the BOJ to change its economic outlook now," said Norio
Miyagawa, senior economist at Mizuho Securities.
"However, the rising yen will place more downward pressure
on consumer prices, so I expect the BOJ to ease in July, using
all three dimensions of its current policy framework."
The yen surged broadly after the BOJ's decision, hitting a
22-month high of 104.06 yen to the dollar as well as multi-year
highs against the euro and sterling. The Nikkei stock average
closed down 3 percent.
The BOJ moderated its view on consumer inflation to say
prices may fall slightly for the time being, revealing what
appears to be its waning conviction that Japan is on track to
hit the ambitious goal of 2 percent price growth.
NO HELP FROM FED
A possible vote by Britain to leave the European Union was
the biggest near-term concern for BOJ officials, and all the
more reason to hold fire until after the June 23 referendum.
A Reuters poll showed economists have seen a much higher
chance of the BOJ easing at its meeting on July 28-29, when it
issues fresh quarterly growth and inflation forecasts, assuming
that global markets remain stable.
The BOJ is in a bind. Despite nearly three years of
aggressive money printing, inflation has ground to a halt on
weak consumption and exports.
In addition, receding expectations of a near-term U.S. rate
hike have dashed the BOJ's hopes of getting help from Fed policy
to keep sharp yen rises at bay.
The Fed kept rates unchanged on Wednesday and signalled it
still planned to raise rates twice in 2016, although it said
slower economic growth would crimp the pace of monetary policy
tightening in future years.
While Kuroda argues he has plenty of ammunition to ease
further, some BOJ officials have openly voiced doubts on what
more the central bank can deliver and whether it would be any
more successful than earlier stimulus efforts.
($1 = 106.3000 yen)
