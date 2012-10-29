Japan Econmin Maehara to attend BOJ policy meeting Tuesday

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO Oct 29 Japanese Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said on Monday he will attend the Bank of Japan's policy-setting meeting on Tuesday.
At its meeting, the central bank is expected to further ease monetary policy and may make a stronger commitment to continue pumping cash into the economy until its 1 percent inflation target is achieved, sources have said.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.