Japan Econmin Maehara to attend BOJ policy meeting Tuesday

TOKYO Oct 29 Japanese Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said on Monday he will attend the Bank of Japan's policy-setting meeting on Tuesday.

At its meeting, the central bank is expected to further ease monetary policy and may make a stronger commitment to continue pumping cash into the economy until its 1 percent inflation target is achieved, sources have said.

