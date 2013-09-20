版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 20日 星期五

BOJ governor Kuroda gives positive outlook for overseas economies

TOKYO, Sept 20 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda offered a positive outlook for overseas economies, including the United States, saying on Friday growth would gradually pick up and support Japanese exports.

"Our main scenario is that overseas economies will gradually pick up as the U.S. and European economies improve," Kuroda said in a speech at a seminar.

"That will support increases in exports and output, as well as a pickup in capital expenditure in Japan."

The BOJ launched an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April, pledging to double the base money through aggressive asset purchases to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in roughly two years.
