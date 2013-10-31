BOJ stands pat on policy, focus on semi-annual report

TOKYO Oct 31 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday, encouraged by growing signs of its aggressive stimulus is working its way through broader sectors of the economy.

As widely expected, the BOJ voted unanimously to maintain its pledge of increasing base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion yen to 70 trillion yen ($611 billion to $713 billion).

The BOJ will issue a semi-annual report on the economy and prices, which will include fresh long-term growth forecasts, at 3 p.m. (0600GMT).

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will then hold an embargoed news conference from 3:30 p.m. (0630GMT) with his comments expected to come out any time after 4:15 p.m. (0715GMT).

The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April, pledging to double the supply of money in two years by boosting purchases of government bonds and risky assets. It has stood pat on monetary policy since then.