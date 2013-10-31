RPT-BOJ semi-annual report drew dissent from board members -Kuroda

TOKYO Oct 31 Three Bank of Japan board members dissented against the central bank's latest semi-annual report on the economy, objecting to the bank's time frame for achieving its 2 percent inflation goal or citing stronger downside risks to the economy, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday.

Among the board's nine members, Takahide Kiuchi and Takehiro Sato disapproved of the report's forecast that Japan will see 2 percent inflation around the end of fiscal year 2014 through fiscal 2015.

Another board member, Sayuri Shirai, proposed emphasising more downside risks to the economy.