TABLE-BOJ slightly revises up FY 2014/15 GDP forecast

TOKYO, Oct 31 The Bank of Japan on Thursday slightly revised up its economic forecast for next fiscal year and stuck to its view the country is on track to achieve the bank's 2 percent inflation target, encouraged by signs its aggressive stimulus is working its way through broader sectors of the economy. The central bank issues a semiannual report on the outlook of the economy and prices in April and October of each year. It reviews the forecasts in January and July. Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine policy board members. Previous forecasts issued in July are in parentheses (all for year-on-year percentage changes): FY 2014/15 Core CPI Real GDP Median +1.3 +1.5 (+1.3) (+1.3) FY 2015/16 +1.9 +1.5 (+1.9) (+1.5) *The GDP forecasts include the impact of the planned sales tax hike in April next year and the government's stimulus package. The CPI forecasts exclude the impact of the tax hike. -----------------------------------------------(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)