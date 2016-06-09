CORRECTED-TABLE-Foreign investors net sellers of Japan shares for last week

(Corrects throughout to add data from latest week) TOKYO, June 9 Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks for the week ending on June 4, capital flows data showed on Thursday. Foreigners sold a net 97.8 billion yen worth of shares in the week through June 4, after selling a net 175.3 billion yen in the week before that. Japanese investors bought a net 893.9 billion yen of foreign bonds in the latest week after selling a net 549.4 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen): FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills May 29 - June 4 -97.8 +611.0 -14.3 May 22 - May 28 -175.3 +68.0 -788.5r JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills May 29 - June 4 +35.2 +893.9 -56.1 May 22 - May 28 +123.6r -549.4 -12.4 Notes: - An "r" denotes a revised figure. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s - The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s