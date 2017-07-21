FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
REFILE-TABLE-Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares for last week
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
2017年7月21日 / 凌晨12点12分 / 1 天前

REFILE-TABLE-Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares for last week

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

 (Refiles to remove old data included in error)
    TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese
stocks for the week ending on July 15, capital flows data showed on Friday.
    Foreigners bought a net 341.0 billion yen worth of shares in
the week through Jul. 15, after selling a net 35.2 billion yen
in the week before that.
    Japanese investors bought a net 947.8 billion yen of foreign
bonds in the latest week after buying a net 805.8 billion yen
the week before.
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:
    (net)
                                       stocks         bonds        bills
    July 9  - July 15                  +341.0        +413.7     -1,077.6 
    July 2  - July 8                    -35.2r       -413.4r      +898.6 
    
    JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:
    (net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
                                       stocks         bonds        bills
    July 9  - July 15                  +438.6        +947.8        +97.8 
    July 2  - July 8                   +325.3r       +805.8r       +53.0 
    Notes:
    - An "r" denotes a revised figure.
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
    here

