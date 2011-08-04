TABLE-Japanese investors buy foreign bonds last week

BRIEF-GM says Jan China vehicle sales -24 percent y/y
* Jan China vehicle sales total 321,264, -24 percent y/y, versus -2.3 percent y/y in Dec Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2kQJmW6] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
TOKYO Aug 4 Japanese investors bought a net 440.4 billion yen ($5.63 billion) of foreign bonds last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills Jul 24-Jul 30 -50.8 +142.7 -354.8 Jul 17-Jul 23 +2.1r -142.4r -697.3
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills Jul 24-Jul 30 -15.2 +440.4 -41.7 Jul 17-Jul 23 +97.0r -223.7r +37.6
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: here
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: here (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by)
* Jan China vehicle sales total 88,432, -32 pct y/y, versus +21 percent y/y in Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources