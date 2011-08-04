TABLE-Japanese investors buy foreign bonds last week

TOKYO Aug 4 Japanese investors bought a net 440.4 billion yen ($5.63 billion) of foreign bonds last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Jul 24-Jul 30 -50.8 +142.7 -354.8 Jul 17-Jul 23 +2.1r -142.4r -697.3

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Jul 24-Jul 30 -15.2 +440.4 -41.7 Jul 17-Jul 23 +97.0r -223.7r +37.6

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

