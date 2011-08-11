TABLE-Foreign investors sold Japan stocks last week

BRIEF-CNA Financial Corp Q4 operating earnings per share $0.82
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, Aug 11 Foreign investors sold a net 389.9 billion yen ($5 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Jul 31-Aug 6 -389.9 +44.8 +884.7 Jul 24-Jul 30 -50.8 +143.6r -354.8
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills Jul 31-Aug 6 +145.4 -318.9
-9.8 Jul 24-Jul 30 -15.3r +440.6r -41.7
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: here
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: here
($1 = 76.500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Effective February 5, 2017, board appointed Martin E. Roberts as interim chief executive officer of company- SEC filing
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files 32.2 million of common units offering offered by selling unitholders - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jT02MY) Further company coverage: