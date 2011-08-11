TABLE-Foreign investors sold Japan stocks last week

TOKYO, Aug 11 Foreign investors sold a net 389.9 billion yen ($5 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills

Jul 31-Aug 6 -389.9 +44.8 +884.7 Jul 24-Jul 30 -50.8 +143.6r -354.8

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Jul 31-Aug 6 +145.4 -318.9

-9.8 Jul 24-Jul 30 -15.3r +440.6r -41.7

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: here

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: here

($1 = 76.500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Joseph Radford)