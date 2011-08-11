版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 11日 星期四 08:42 BJT

TABLE-Foreign investors sold Japan stocks last week

 TOKYO, Aug 11 Foreign investors sold a net 389.9
billion yen ($5 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, capital
flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.	
 Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
 
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
               stocks           bonds            bills 
 Jul 31-Aug  6  -389.9          
+44.8           +884.7 
  Jul 24-Jul 30    -50.8          +143.6r          -354.8 	
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
               stocks           bonds            bills 
  Jul 31-Aug  6   +145.4          -318.9    
     -9.8 
 Jul 24-Jul 30    -15.3r          +440.6r           -41.7
  	
 Note:	
 - "r" notes revised figure	
 - As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation 
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.	
 - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
 - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
 	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:	
  here	
 	
  The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:	
  here	
 ($1 = 76.500 Japanese Yen)	
	
 (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Joseph Radford)

