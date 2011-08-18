TABLE-Foreign investors bought a record amount of yen bills last week

Aug 18 Foreign investors bought a record amount of Japanese short-term bills,
purchasing a net 2.975 trillion yen ($39.0 billion) of short-term paper while their net selling
in Japanese shares hit the highest in more than a year, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry
of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Aug 7-Aug 13 -400.9 +217.6 +2,975.2
Jul 31-Aug 6 -390.9r +45.9r +884.7
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling
and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Aug 7-Aug 13 +139.0 +350.5 -33.9
Jul 31-Aug 6 +145.4 -323.7r -9.8
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- In January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to
match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
