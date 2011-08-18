版本:
UPDATE 1-Foreigners buy record amount of short-term yen bills

 * Net buying of yen bills by foreigners hits record of 2.98
trln yen
 * Asian central banks seen buying yen bills due to
attractive yields
 * Japan investors sell foreign bonds to take profits, remove
risk

 TOKYO, Aug 18 Foreign investors flocked to
Japanese short-term bills last week, spending a record $39
billion on the debt as they looked to take advantage of higher
yields than those offered in the United States as well as the
strength of the yen.	
 Foreign investors, including banks and Asian sovereign
investors, heavily bought short-term yen bills and will use
currency basis swaps to take advantage of yields above those on
short-term dollar bills, money traders said.	
 U.S. three-month bills stood around 0.01 percent
and six-month bills were about 0.05 percent.	
 Japanese three-month government bills are
yielding around 0.10 percent. Investors could earn a yield of
around 0.5 percent when changing them into dollars using
currency swaps, money traders said. 	
 The spread on one-year dollar/yen currency swaps 
jumped to above 50 basis points last week from around 20 points
earlier this year, meaning investors can earn that much premium
when swapping yen into dollar. 	
 The spread tends to rise when tension in financial markets
rises, and dollar funding is seen as getting tighter as Japanese
banks sometimes uses currency swaps to obtain the dollar.	
 Foreign investors were also looking to take advantage of the
mighty yen, which stood near a record high against the dollar,
the traders said.	
 "I'd imagine that Asian central banks are diversifying their
foreign currency assets and purchasing yen-denominated assets.
You can buy the yen, leave it, and it will get stronger," said a
trader at a Japanese bank.	
 "They're buying short-term bills to be able to shift away
from them whenever possible," he said.	
 Net buying of Japanese short-term bills by foreign investors
totalled 2.98 trillion yen during the week to Aug 13, the
highest weekly reading since the Finance Ministry revised its
calculation methods in 2005.	
 The yen was buoyant against the dollar after the Fed vowed
last week to keep interest rates near zero for two years and
left the door open to adding more stimulus if needed.	
 As of Thursday, the dollar stood at 76.61 yen , just
near its record low of 76.25 reached in mid-March shortly after
a massive earthquake and tsunami in northeast Japan.	
 Foreign investors became net sellers of Japanese stocks
during the week as Japanese shares came under pressure due the
yen's strength and sovereign debt problems in the United States
and Europe.	
 Foreigners' net selling of Japanese shares totalled 400.9
billion yen last week, up from 390.9 billion yen in the week
that ended on Aug 6.	
 Japanese investors were detected locking in profits on U.S.
Treasuries last week as concerns over a U.S. economic slowdown
and the Fed's easing sharply pushed up Treasury prices, traders
said.	
 Other traders, however, said Japanese investors may be 
removing foreign bonds from their portfolios to lighten their
exposure to possible sovereign debt problems.	
 Japanese investors, including banks and life insurers, were
net sellers of foreign bonds, selling 350.5 billion yen's worth
last week, the ministry data showed.	
 "I believe banks sold, aiming to collect capital gains
following surges in Treasury prices over the last few weeks,"
said a senior fund manager at a major Japanese financial
institution.	
 "Players like life insurers may want to hold on to their
existing Treasury positions as prices are expected to stay high.
Though they may not want to pour fresh funds into Treasuries as
they think current yield levels are too low," the fund manager
said.	
       	

 Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
 
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
               stocks           bonds            bills 
  Aug  7-Aug 13   -400.9          +217.6         +2,975.2 
  Jul 31-Aug  6   -390.9r          +45.9r          +884.7	
 	

 
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling 
and inflows of funds into Japan)
               stocks           bonds            bills 
  Aug  7-Aug 13   +139.0          +350.5            -33.9
  Jul 31-Aug  6   +145.4          -323.7r            -9.8	
 	

 	

 Note:	
 - "r" notes revised figure	
 - In January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation 
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments 
figures and previous data are not directly comparable.	
 - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
 - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
 	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:	
  here	
 	
  The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:	
  here	
	
 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Antoni Slodkowski, Nobuhiro Kubo
and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Joseph Radford)

