TABLE-Japanese investors buy foreign bonds last week

TOKYO, Sept 8 Japanese investors bought a net
1.2 trillion yen ($15 billion) of foreign bonds last week,
capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on
Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Aug 28-Sep 3 -87.7 +377.2 +201.5
Aug 21-Aug 27 -338.0 -138.6r -504.5
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Aug 28-Sep 3 +176.3 +1,176.0 -19.0
Aug 21-Aug 27 +146.3 +41.7r -57.2
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)