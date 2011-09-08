TABLE-Japanese investors buy foreign bonds last week

TOKYO, Sept 8 Japanese investors bought a net 1.2 trillion yen ($15 billion) of foreign bonds last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Aug 28-Sep 3 -87.7 +377.2 +201.5 Aug 21-Aug 27 -338.0 -138.6r -504.5

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Aug 28-Sep 3 +176.3 +1,176.0 -19.0 Aug 21-Aug 27 +146.3 +41.7r -57.2

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s

($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)