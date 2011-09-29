版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 29日 星期四 08:45 BJT

TABLE-Japanese investors bought foreign bonds last week

 TOKYO, Sept 29 Japanese investors bought a net 1.47 trillion yen
($19 billion) of foreign bonds last week, capital flows data from Japan's
Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.	
 Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
 
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
               stocks           bonds            bills	
  Sep 18-24        -58.4          -655.0           -578.7
  Sep 11-17       -153.8          -459.3         +1,178.2 
  Sep  4-10       -587.7r         +762.5r          +553.1
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling 
and inflows of funds into Japan)
               stocks           bonds            bills 	
  Sep 18-24        +32.8        +1,470.2            -12.4
  Sep 11-17        +23.6          +256.1            +12.8
  Sep  4-10        +64.8r         -469.0r           -22.9r
  	
 Note:	
 - "r" notes revised figure	
 - As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation 
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments 
figures and previous data are not directly comparable.	
 - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
 - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
 	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:	
  link.reuters.com/syk43s	
 	
  The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:	
  link.reuters.com/tyk43s	
 ($1 = 76.425 Japanese Yen)	
	
 (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

