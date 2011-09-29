TABLE-Japanese investors bought foreign bonds last week

TOKYO, Sept 29 Japanese investors bought a net 1.47 trillion yen
($19 billion) of foreign bonds last week, capital flows data from Japan's
Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Sep 18-24 -58.4 -655.0 -578.7
Sep 11-17 -153.8 -459.3 +1,178.2
Sep 4-10 -587.7r +762.5r +553.1
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling
and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Sep 18-24 +32.8 +1,470.2 -12.4
Sep 11-17 +23.6 +256.1 +12.8
Sep 4-10 +64.8r -469.0r -22.9r
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments
figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
($1 = 76.425 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Edmund Klamann)