TABLE-Japanese investors sold a record amount of foreign bonds last week

 TOKYO, Oct 14 Japanese investors sold a record
2.2 trillion yen ($28.6 billion) of foreign bonds last week,
capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on
Friday.	
 Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
 
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
               stocks           bonds            bills 
  Oct  2-Oct  8    -59.0          +231.3             -5.6 
  Sep 25-Oct  1   -169.3          +258.8           +431.3 	
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
               stocks           bonds            bills 
  Oct  2-Oct  8    +85.6        -2,221.5            +24.5 
  Sep 25-Oct  1   +132.9          +972.8            -40.1	
  	
 Note:	
 - "r" notes revised figure	
 - As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.	
 - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
 - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
 	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:	
  link.reuters.com/syk43s	
 	
  The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:	
  link.reuters.com/tyk43s
($1 = 76.825 Japanese Yen)	
	
 (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)

