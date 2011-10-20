TABLE-Foreign investors sold Japanese bills last week

TOKYO Oct 20 Foreign investors sold a net l.3 trillion yen ($16.9 billion) of Japanese short-term bills last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Oct 9-15 +86.2 -94.8 -1,340.6 Oct 2- 8 -58.7r +231.6r -5.6

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Oct 9-15 +20.9 +409.9 -12.1 Oct 2- 8 +85.6 -2,220.6r +24.5

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s

($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)