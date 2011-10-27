TABLE-Japanese investors bought foreign bonds last week

TOKYO Oct 27 Japanese investors bought a net 1 trillion yen ($13 billion) of foreign bonds last week, capital flows data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Oct 16-22 -41.7 -499.1 -304.4 Oct 9-15 +86.0r -94.8 -1,340.6

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Oct 16-22 -21.0 +1,020.2 -23.6 Oct 9-15 +20.9 +409.4r -12.1

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s

($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda)