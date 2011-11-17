版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 17日 星期四 08:09 BJT

TABLE-Foreign investors bought Japan bonds last week

 TOKYO, Nov 17 Foreign investors bought a
net 297.3 billion yen ($3.8 billion) of Japanese bonds last
week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed
on Thursday.	
 Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
 
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
               stocks           bonds            bills 
  Nov  6-Nov 12    -49.9          +297.3           +406.0 
  Oct 30-Nov  5   -104.4r         +229.7r          +870.0
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
               stocks           bonds            bills 
  Nov  6-Nov 12    -76.6          -232.0             +6.0 
  Oct 30-Nov  5   -190.4        -1,636.6r           +21.7
 	
 Note:	
 - "r" notes revised figure	
 - As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.	
 - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
 - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
 	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:	
  link.reuters.com/syk43s	
 	
  The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:	
  link.reuters.com/tyk43s	
($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)	
	
 (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐