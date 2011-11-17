TABLE-Foreign investors bought Japan bonds last week

TOKYO, Nov 17 Foreign investors bought a
net 297.3 billion yen ($3.8 billion) of Japanese bonds last
week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed
on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Nov 6-Nov 12 -49.9 +297.3 +406.0
Oct 30-Nov 5 -104.4r +229.7r +870.0
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Nov 6-Nov 12 -76.6 -232.0 +6.0
Oct 30-Nov 5 -190.4 -1,636.6r +21.7
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)