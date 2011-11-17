TABLE-Foreign investors bought Japan bonds last week

TOKYO, Nov 17 Foreign investors bought a net 297.3 billion yen ($3.8 billion) of Japanese bonds last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Nov 6-Nov 12 -49.9 +297.3 +406.0 Oct 30-Nov 5 -104.4r +229.7r +870.0

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Nov 6-Nov 12 -76.6 -232.0 +6.0 Oct 30-Nov 5 -190.4 -1,636.6r +21.7

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)