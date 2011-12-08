TABLE-Foreign investors bought Japan stocks last week

TOKYO Dec 8 Foreign investors bought a net 59.0 billion yen ($759.04 million) of Japanese stocks last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Nov 27-Dec 3 +59.0 -222.4 +314.9 Nov 20-Nov 26 -134.8 -259.1 -1,163.7

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Nov 27-Dec 3 +89.9 +261.1 -150.3 Nov 20-Nov 26 +13.7 -106.0r -12.6

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: