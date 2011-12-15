TABLE-Foreign investors sold Japan stocks last week

BRIEF-TMX Group reports $3.65 bln of total financings for January
* Total financings raised in January 2017 of $3.65 billion versus $5.12 billion in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 15 Foreign investors sold a net 303.9 billion yen ($3.89 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills Dec 4-Dec 10 -303.9 +50.3 +932.4 Nov 27-Dec 3 +58.5r -222.1r +312.9r
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills Dec 4-Dec 10 -32.9 +403.5 -65.1 Nov 27-Dec 3 +89.9 +261.2r -150.3
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.