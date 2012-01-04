TABLE-Foreign investors sold Japan bonds in Dec 18-24 week

TOKYO Jan 4 Foreign investors sold a net 567.9 billion yen ($7.4 billion) of Japanese bonds in the week of Dec. 18-24, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Dec 18-24 -48.9 -567.9

-69.6 Dec 11-17 -210.6 +277.7r +2,661.5

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Dec 18-24 +5.7 +146.4

-46.3 Dec 11-17 -60.1 +19.2r -29.8

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: