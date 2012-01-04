TABLE-Foreign investors sold Japan bonds in Dec 18-24 week

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO Jan 4 Foreign investors sold a net 567.9 billion yen ($7.4 billion) of Japanese bonds in the week of Dec. 18-24, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills Dec 18-24 -48.9 -567.9
-69.6 Dec 11-17 -210.6 +277.7r +2,661.5
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills Dec 18-24 +5.7 +146.4
-46.3 Dec 11-17 -60.1 +19.2r -29.8
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.