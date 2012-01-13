版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 13日 星期五 08:12 BJT

TABLE-Japan investors buy foreign bonds last week

TOKYO, Jan 13 Japanese investors bought a
net 386.3 billion yen ($5.0 billion) of foreign bonds last week,
capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on
Friday.	
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
                  stocks           bonds            bills 
  Jan 1-7          +43.1          -141.3          +1,436.3 
  Dec 25-31        +57.7          +315.0          -1,299.8
   
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
                  stocks           bonds            bills 
  Jan 1-7          -56.4          +386.3             + 3.1 
  Dec 25-31        -37.9          -155.0             -23.2
 	
    Note:	
    - "r" notes revised figure	
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

