TABLE-Japan investors buy foreign bonds last week

TOKYO, Jan 13 Japanese investors bought a net 386.3 billion yen ($5.0 billion) of foreign bonds last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills Jan 1-7 +43.1 -141.3 +1,436.3 Dec 25-31 +57.7 +315.0 -1,299.8 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills Jan 1-7 -56.4 +386.3 + 3.1 Dec 25-31 -37.9 -155.0 -23.2 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.