版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 19日 星期四 09:03 BJT

TABLE-Japanese investors step up foreign bond buying

TOKYO, Jan 19 Japanese investors stepped
up their buying of foreign bonds, purchasing a net 920 billion
yen ($11.98 billion) in the week through Jan. 14, capital flows
data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.	
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):	
   
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
                     stocks           bonds            bills 
 Jan. 8-Jan. 14    -33.6            +920.0          
-8.0
 Jan. 1-Jan. 7     -56.4            +386.5          
+3.1
 	
   
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
                     stocks           bonds            bills 
 Jan. 8-Jan. 14    +139.8           +192.3           
+11.2  
 Jan. 1-Jan.7       +42.6           -146.1        
+1,436.3	
    	
        Note:	
    - "r" notes revised figure	
    - As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation 
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments 
figures and previous data are not directly comparable.	
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
    	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐