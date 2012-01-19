TABLE-Japanese investors step up foreign bond buying

TOKYO, Jan 19 Japanese investors stepped up their buying of foreign bonds, purchasing a net 920 billion yen ($11.98 billion) in the week through Jan. 14, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen): JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills Jan. 8-Jan. 14 -33.6 +920.0 -8.0 Jan. 1-Jan. 7 -56.4 +386.5 +3.1 FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills Jan. 8-Jan. 14 +139.8 +192.3 +11.2 Jan. 1-Jan.7 +42.6 -146.1 +1,436.3 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: