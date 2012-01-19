TABLE-Japanese investors step up foreign bond buying

TOKYO, Jan 19 Japanese investors stepped
up their buying of foreign bonds, purchasing a net 920 billion
yen ($11.98 billion) in the week through Jan. 14, capital flows
data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Jan. 8-Jan. 14 -33.6 +920.0
-8.0
Jan. 1-Jan. 7 -56.4 +386.5
+3.1
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Jan. 8-Jan. 14 +139.8 +192.3
+11.2
Jan. 1-Jan.7 +42.6 -146.1
+1,436.3
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments
figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: