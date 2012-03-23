版本:
TABLE-Foreign investors' Japan share buying hits 11-mth high

TOKYO, March 23 Foreign investors bought a net
287.5 billion yen ($3.5 billion) of Japanese stocks last week,
their biggest net buying since April last year, capital flows
data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.	
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
                   stocks           bonds           bills 
 Mar 11 - Mar 17  +287.5         -1,066.7        +1,089.8 
 Mar  4 - Mar 10   +87.2 r        +240.9 r          +1.1 
   
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
                  stocks           bonds            bills 
 Mar 11 - Mar 17  -57.8          -721.5            -38.8 
 Mar  4 - Mar 10  -49.4          +367.7 r          +31.5
 	
    Note:	
    - "r" notes revised figure	
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
    	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

