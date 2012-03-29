版本:
TABLE-Foreign investors sold Japan stocks last week

TOKYO, March 29 Foreign investors sold a net
242.7 billion yen of Japanese stocks and 1.1356 trillion yen of
Japanese bonds last week, capital flows data from Japan's
Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.	
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)  	
                   stocks           bonds           bills  	
  Mar 18 - Mar 24  -242.7         -1,135.6          +955.0	
  Mar 11 - Mar 17  +287.5         -1,035.8r       +1,089.8  	
    	
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net 	
selling and inflows of funds into Japan) 	
                  stocks           bonds            bills 	
    	
  Mar 18 - Mar 24 -150.6          +349.5            -29.2	
  Mar 11 - Mar 17  -59.2r         -722.2r           -38.8  	
  	
    Note:	
    - "r" notes revised figure	
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
    	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

