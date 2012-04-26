TABLE-Japanese investors sold foreign bonds last week

April 26 Japanese investors turned net sellers
of foreign bonds last week, while foreign investors resumed net
selling of both Japanese bonds and shares.
Japanese investors sold a net 1.170 trillion yen ($14.4
billion) in foreign bonds after buying a net 116.3 billion yen
the previous week, finance ministry data showed.
Foreign investors sold a net 6.7 billion yen in Japanese
bonds after buying 739.9 billion yen's worth in the week before
and sold Japanese stocks to the tune of 63.1 billion yen,
breaking a three-week streak of net buying.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Apr 15 - Apr 21 -63.1 -6.7 +746.8
Apr 8 - Apr 14 +203.7r +739.9 -2,251.0
Apr 1 - Apr 7 +53.1r -104.8r +3,220.0
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Apr 15 - Apr 21 +42.3 -1,170.0 -8.4
Apr 8 - Apr 14 -10.4r +116.3 +9.0r
Apr 1 - Apr 7 -94.5 -1,903.7 -8.8r
Note:
- The "r" indicates a figure revised from the previous week.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: