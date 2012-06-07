TABLE-Foreign investors sold Japan stocks for 7th week

TOKYO, June 7 Foreign investors sold a net 74.7 b illion yen ($942.22 million) of Japanese stocks last week, the seventh straight week of net selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. But foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese bonds for the second week in a row, to the tune of 1.023 trillion yen, their biggest net buying since May 2011. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills May 27 - June 2 -74.7 +1,023.0 +474.6 May 20 - May 26 -113.3r +32.8 -406.5 May 13 - May 19 -130.2r -64.9r -896.1 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills May 27 - June 2 +205.2 +538.5 +72.5 May 20 - May 26 +48.4r -408.1r +18.8r May 13 - May 19 -36.1 +252.3r +33.6 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: