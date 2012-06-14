版本:
2012年 6月 14日

TABLE-Foreign investors sold Japan stocks for 8th week

TOKYO, June 14 Foreign investors sold a net
158.0 b illion yen ($1.99 billion) of Japanese stocks last week,
the eighth straight week of net selling, capital flows data from
Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.	
    But foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese bonds for
the third week in a row, purchasing some 494.2 billion yen
following the previous week's 1.023 trillion yen. The latter
marked their biggest net buying since May 2011.	
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
 	
 FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)    	
      	
                     stocks          bonds           bills	
  June 3 - June 9    -158.0         +494.2          +340.8	
  May 27 - June 2     -74.9r      +1,023.0          +474.6	
      	
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net 	
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)   	
      	
                    stocks          bonds            bills	
  June 3 - June 9    +45.4         -157.7           -31.9	
  May 27 - June 2   +196.6r        +541.5r          +72.5	

    Note:	
    - "r" notes revised figure	
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
    	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

