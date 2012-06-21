版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 21日 星期四 08:20 BJT

TABLE-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Japan shares

TOKYO, June 21 Foreign investors were net buyers
of Japanese shares last week after eight straight weeks of net
selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance
showed on Thursday.
    They bought a net 58.8 billion yen ($740 million) of
Japanese stocks, after selling a net 187.2 b illion yen in the
previous week. 
    Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese bonds for the
fourth week in a row, purchasing some 412.6 billion yen
following the previous week's 476.6 trillion yen. 
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
 
 FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)    
      
                       stocks          bonds           bills
  June 10 - June 16    +58.8          +412.6        -1,149.2    
  June 3  - June 9    -187.2r         +476.6r         +340.8
      
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net 
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)   
      
                      stocks          bonds            bills
  June 10 - June 16   +41.1           +70.8           +19.4  
  June 3  - June 9    +45.3r         -158.0r          -31.9

    Note:
    - "r" notes revised figure
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

