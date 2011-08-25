RPT-TABLE-Foreigners still big buyers of yen bills last wk

(Refreshes website links)
TOKYO, Aug 25 Foreign investors bought a net 2.31 trillion yen ($30 billion) of
Japanese short-term bills last week, capital flows data from the Ministry of Finance showed on
Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Aug 14-Aug 20 -334.9 -75.1 +2,310.0
Aug 7-Aug 13 -401.1r +217.6 +2,975.2
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling
and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Aug 14-Aug 20 +77.3 +179.1 -55.6
Aug 7-Aug 13 +139.0 -349.9r -33.9
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments
figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
($1 = 76.725 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda)