公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 08:23 BJT

RPT-TABLE-Foreigners still big buyers of yen bills last wk

 TOKYO, Aug 25 Foreign investors bought a net 2.31 trillion yen ($30 billion) of
Japanese short-term bills last week, capital flows data from the Ministry of Finance showed on
Thursday.	
 Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
 
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
               stocks           bonds            bills 
  Aug 14-Aug 20  -334.9           -75.1         +2,310.0 
  Aug  7-Aug 13   -401.1r         +217.6         +2,975.2
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling 
and inflows of funds into Japan)
               stocks           bonds            bills 
  Aug 14-Aug 20    +77.3          +179.1            -55.6 
  Aug  7-Aug 13   +139.0          -349.9r           -33.9	
  	
 Note:	
 - "r" notes revised figure	
 - As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation 
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments 
figures and previous data are not directly comparable.	
 - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
 - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
 	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
 link.reuters.com/syk43s
  	
  The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
 link.reuters.com/tyk43s	
  	
 ($1 = 76.725 Japanese Yen)	
	
 (Reporting by Akiko Takeda)

