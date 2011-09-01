TABLE-Foreign investors sold yen bills last week

TOKYO, Sept 1 Foreign investors sold a net 504.5 billion yen ($6.6 bln) of
Japanese short-term bills last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed
on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Aug 21-Aug 27 -338.0 -138.5 -504.5
Aug 14-Aug 20 -335.3r -75.1 +2,310.0
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into
Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Aug 21-Aug 27 +146.3 +38.2 -57.2
Aug 14-Aug 20 +77.3 +20.4r -55.6
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments
figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
($1 = 76.470 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda)