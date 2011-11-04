TABLE-Foreign investors bought Japan stocks last week

TOKYO Nov 4 Foreign investors bought a net 103.1 billion yen ($1.3 billion of Japanese stocks last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Oct 23-29 +103.1 +306.1 +210.8 Oct 16-22 -41.7 -488.4r -304.4

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Oct 23-29 -93.3 +1,063.0 +14.1 Oct 16-22 -21.0 +1,021.4r -23.6

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s

($1 = 77.980 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)