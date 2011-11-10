版本:
TABLE-Japanese investors sold foreign bonds last week

 TOKYO, Nov 10 Japanese investors sold a net 1.645 trillion yen of foreign bonds
while foreign investors sold a net 101.5 billion yen of Japanese stocks last
week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.	
 Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
 
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
               stocks           bonds            bills 
  Oct 30-Nov  5   -101.5           +229.6           +870.0 
  Oct 23-Oct 29   +103.5r          +306.1           +210.8  
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling 
and inflows of funds into Japan)
               stocks           bonds            bills 
  Oct 30-Nov  5   -190.4         -1,645.0           +21.7 
  Oct 23-Oct 29    -93.3         +1,063.0           +14.1
  	
 Note:	
 - "r" notes revised figure	
 - As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation 
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments 
figures and previous data are not directly comparable.	
 - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
 - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
 	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:	
  link.reuters.com/syk43s	
 	
  The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:	
  link.reuters.com/tyk43s	
	
 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)

