版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 25日 星期五 08:07 BJT

TABLE-Japanese investors bought foreign bonds last week

 TOKYO, Nov 25 Japanese investors bought a
net 1 trillion yen ($12.97 billion) of foreign bonds last week,
capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on
Friday.	
 Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
 
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
               stocks           bonds            bills 
 Nov 13-19        -77.2          -660.3          
+737.4 
  Nov  6-12        -49.2r         +297.1r          +406.0 
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
               stocks           bonds            bills 
 Nov 13-19        +13.2        +1,005.1           
-49.0 
  Nov  6-12        -76.6          -230.5r            +6.0
 	
 Note:	
 - "r" notes revised figure	
 - As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation 
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.	
 - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
 - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
 	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:	
  link.reuters.com/syk43s	
 	
  The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:	
  link.reuters.com/tyk43s	
($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen)	
	
 (Reporting by Akiko Takeda)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐