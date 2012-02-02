TABLE-Foreign investors buy Japan stocks last week

TOKYO, Feb 2 Foreign investors bought a net 38.5 billion yen ($505.2 million)of Japanese stocks last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills Jan 22 - 28 + 38.5 -485.8 -669.8 Jan 15 - 21 +176.5 r -363.0 +711.8 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills Jan 22 - 28 -102.6 +1,155.3 +9.4 Jan 15 - 21 -76.1 +242.8 r +77.6 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: