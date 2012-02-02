TABLE-Foreign investors buy Japan stocks last week

TOKYO, Feb 2 Foreign investors bought a
net 38.5 billion yen ($505.2 million)of Japanese stocks last
week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed
on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Jan 22 - 28 + 38.5 -485.8 -669.8
Jan 15 - 21 +176.5 r -363.0 +711.8
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Jan 22 - 28 -102.6 +1,155.3 +9.4
Jan 15 - 21 -76.1 +242.8 r +77.6
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: