TABLE-Foreign investors buy Japan stocks last week

TOKYO, Feb 2 Foreign investors bought a
net 38.5 billion yen ($505.2 million)of Japanese stocks last
week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed
on Thursday.	
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
                  stocks           bonds         bills	
  Jan 22 - 28     + 38.5          -485.8        -669.8 
  Jan 15 - 21     +176.5 r        -363.0        +711.8 
   
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
                  stocks           bonds         bills 	
  Jan 22 - 28     -102.6         +1,155.3         +9.4
  Jan 15 - 21      -76.1           +242.8 r      +77.6 
 	
    Note:	
    - "r" notes revised figure	
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
    	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

