TABLE-Foreign investors continue net buys of Japan shares

TOKYO, Feb 16 Foreign investors were net
buyers of Japanese stocks for the seventh straight week through
Feb. 11, the latest capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of
Finance showed on Thursday.	
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
                  stocks           bonds         bills	
    	
  Feb  5 - 11    +128.8            +40.3        +190.0          	
  Jan 29 - Feb 4  +64.4 r       +1,022.1        -842.0	
   
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
                  stocks           bonds         bills	
    	
  Feb  5 - 11      -63.8        +1,008.3        +55.9	
  Jan 29 - Feb 4  -113.3          +284.5 r      -39.4	
 	
    Note:	
    - "r" notes revised figure	
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
    	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

