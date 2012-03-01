版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 1日 星期四 08:22 BJT

TABLE-Foreign investors continue net buying of Japan shares

TOKYO, March 1 Foreign investors were net
buyers of Japanese stocks for a ninth straight week
through Feb. 25, the latest capital flows data from Japan's
Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.	
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
                  stocks           bonds         bills	
    	
  Feb 19 - 25    + 54.9          +  20.8        -  68.3  	
  Feb 12 - 18    +264.2 r        - 660.6 r     
 + 619.4 	
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
                  stocks           bonds         bills	
    	
  Feb 19 - 25     - 19.2       + 1,352.0        - 25.2 	
  Feb 12 - 18   - 105.6         - 100.8 r     
 + 64.7	
 	
    Note:	
    - "r" notes revised figure	
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
    	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

