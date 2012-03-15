版本:
TABLE-Foreign investors buy Japan stocks for 11th week

March 15 Foreign investors bought a net
87.0 billion yen ($1.04 billion)worth of Japanese stocks last
week, the 11th straight week of net buying, capital flows data
from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.	
    	
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
                     stocks        bonds        bills  	
	
  Mar  4 - Mar 10     +87.0       +240.5       + 1.1	
  Feb 26 - Mar  3    +164.4 r     +359.3 r     -69.2	
    	
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net 	
selling and inflows of funds into Japan) 	
                     stocks        bonds        bills  	
	
 Mar  4 - Mar 10     -49.4        +367.1      +31.5	
 Feb 26 - Mar 3      -57.7        +276.4 r     -6.5 	
 	
    Note:	
    - "r" notes revised figure	
    - As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation 
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.	
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
    	
