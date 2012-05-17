版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 08:26 BJT

TABLE-Japanese investors bought foreign bonds last week

May 17 Japanese investors were net buyers of
foreign bonds last week, while foreign investors were net
sellers of both Japanese bonds and shares, according to finance
ministry data released on Thursday.	
    Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds for the
third straight to the tune of 1.2597 trillion yen, after buying
a net 72.1 billion yen the previous week. 	
    Foreign investors sold a net 128.7 billion yen in Japanese
bonds last week, the second week of net sales. They were also
net sellers of Japanese stocks for the fourth straight week,
unloading 258.6 billion yen.	
     	
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)  	
    	
                     stocks          bonds           bills	
  May  6 - May 12    -258.6         -128.7          1,104.4   	
  Apr 29 - May 5      -72.7r        -123.3            921.5	
  Apr 22 - Apr 28    -172.1         +277.3         -1,042.3	
    	
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan) 	
    	
                    stocks           bonds            bills 	
  May  6 - May 12    -32.1        +1,259.7            -21.5	
  Apr 29 - May 5     +22.1           +72.1r           -24.2   	
  Apr 22 - Apr 28    +28.1          +333.6            -53.8	
  	
    Note:	
    - The "r" indicates a figure revised from the previous week.	
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
    	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐