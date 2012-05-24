版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 08:08 BJT

TABLE-Foreign investors sold Japan stocks last week

TOKYO, May 24 Foreign investors sold a net 131.3 
b illion yen ($1.65 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, the
fifth straight week of their net selling, capital flows data
from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.	
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
 	
 FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)    	
      	
                     stocks          bonds           bills	
  May 13 - May 19    -131.3          -64.7           -896.1	
  May  6 - May 12    -258.4r        -128.7         +1,104.4     	
      	
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net 	
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)   	
      	
                    stocks          bonds            bills	
  May 13 - May 19    -36.1          +243.7           +33.6 	
  May  6 - May 12    -32.1        +1,258.5r          -21.5  	

    Note:	
    - "r" notes revised figure	
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
    	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

