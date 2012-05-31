TABLE-Foreign investors sold Japan stocks last week

TOKYO, May 31 Foreign investors sold a net 112.7 b illion yen ($1.4 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, the sixth straight week of their net selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills May 20 - May 26 -112.7 +32.8 -406.5 May 13 - May 19 -131.0r -64.7 -896.1 May 6 - May 12 -259.2r -128.7 +1,104.4 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills May 20 - May 26 +48.3 -410.7 +44.4 May 13 - May 19 -36.1 +243.7 +33.6 May 6 - May 12 -32.1 +1,258.5 -21.5 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: