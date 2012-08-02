TABLE-Foreign investors sell Japan stocks last week for 5th week

TOKYO, Aug 2 Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks last week for the fifth week in a row, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. They sold a net 76.5 billion yen ($975.7 million) of Japanese equities after offloading a net 42.1 billion yen the week before. Japanese investors turned net sellers of foreign bonds, unloading 8.9 billion yen after six weeks of net buying. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills July 22 - July 28 -76.5 +57.0 +636.0 July 15 - July 21 -42.1 -18.8 +335.4r JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills July 22 - July 28 -12.6 -8.9 +22.0 July 15 - July 21 -22.4 +161.9r +28.3r Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: