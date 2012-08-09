TABLE-Foreign investors sell Japan stocks for 6th week

TOKYO, Aug 9 Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks last week for the sixth week in a row, c a pital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. They sold a net 82.5 billion yen ($1.05 billion) of Japanese equities after offloading a net 76.4 billion yen the week before. Japanese investors turned net buyers of foreign bonds, buying 448.1 billion yen worth after net selling of 33.4 billion yen the prior week. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills July 29 - Aug 4 -82.5 +735.0 -322.7 July 22 - July 28 -76.4r +57.0 +636.0 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills July 29 - Aug 4 -46.4 +448.1 +32.6 July 22 - July 28 -12.6 -33.4r +22.0 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: