TABLE-Foreign investors sell Japan stocks for 7th week

TOKYO, Aug 16 Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese equities last week for the seventh week in a row, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. They offloaded 68.1 billion yen ($863.6 million) of Japanese stocks after selling a net 82.6 billion yen the week before. Japanese investors remained net buyers of foreign bonds, buying 170.1 billion yen worth after net buying of 450.1 billion yen the prior week. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills Aug 5 - Aug 11 -68.1 -141.0 +610.4 July 29 - Aug 4 -82.6r +735.0 -322.7 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills Aug 5 - Aug 11 -23.2 +170.1 -20.2 July 29 - Aug 4 -46.4 +450.1 +19.4r Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: