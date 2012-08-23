TABLE-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Japan stocks

TOKYO, Aug 23 Foreign investors turned to net
buyers of Japanese equities last week after seven weeks of net
selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance
showed on Thursday.
They bought 89.5 billion yen ($1.1 billion) of Japanese
stocks after selling a net 68.1 billion yen the week before.
Foreigners were large net buyers of Japanese short-term
bills, snapping up 1.3072 trillion yen, their biggest amount
since early July.
Japanese investors turned net sellers of foreign bonds after
two weeks of net purchases, shedding 835.8 billion yen, the
biggest net selling since April.
August typically sees a large amount of bond redemptions and
coupon payments in U.S. Treasuries.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Aug 12 - Aug 18 +89.5 -185.1 +1,307.2
Aug 5 - Aug 11 -68.1 -141.0 +610.4
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Aug 12 - Aug 18 -43.8 -835.8 +6.4
Aug 5 - Aug 11 -23.2 +170.1 -20.2
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
