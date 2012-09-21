版本:
TABLE-Foreign investors continue net buying of Japan stocks

TOKYO, Sept 21 Foreign investors were net buyers
of Japanese stocks last 
week for the second straight week after two weeks of net
selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance
showed on Friday.
    They bought a net 60.4 billion yen of shares in the week
through Sept. 15, after net purchases of 65.9 billion yen in the
previous week.
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
                         stocks           bonds           bills 
  Sep 9 -  Sep 15         +60.4          +521.7          -673.1 
  Sep 2 -  Sep 8          +65.9          +265.6r         +848.7r
    
   
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
    
                         stocks           bonds            bills
    
  Sep 9 -  Sep 15        -289.4           +64.4            +10.4
        
  Sep 2 -  Sep 8          -76.9          +787.0r           +24.7
 
 
    Note:
    - "r" notes revised figure
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

