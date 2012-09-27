版本:
TABLE-Foreign investors continue net buying of Japan stocks

TOKYO, Sept 27  Foreign investors were net
buyers of Japanese stocks last 
week for the third straight week, capital flows data from
Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
    They bought a net 59.0 billion yen of shares in the week
through Sept. 22, after net purchases of 59.8 billion yen in the
previous week.
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
                         stocks           bonds           bills
  Sep 16 -  Sep 22        +59.0          -651.1          +485.8 
  
  Sep  9 -  Sep 15        +59.8r         +521.7          -673.1 
     
   
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
    
                         stocks           bonds            bills
  Sep 16 -  Sep 22        -66.8          -61.7            -18.8 
           
  Sep  9 -  Sep 15       -289.4          +64.3r           +10.4 
 
    Note:
    - "r" notes revised figure
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

