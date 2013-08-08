Japanese net foreign bond buying hits 3-year high in July

Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
TOKYO Aug 8 Japanese investors piled into foreign bonds in July, making their biggest net purchase in three years - providing early evidence that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's expansionary policies are having the desired effect.
Japanese investors bought 3.482 trillion yen ($36 billion) of foreign bonds in July, the largest amount since August 2010.
It also marked the first net monthly purchase since January, as investors sought higher returns overseas after the Bank of Japan launched its massive bond-buying stimulus campaign.
Purchases of overseas assets could potentially weaken the yen, and give a tailwind to Japanese exporters, as Abe attempts to revive the world's third-largest economy through "Abenomics". But any impact on foreign exchange markets would be blunted if investors hedged their bond purchases.
The Japanese central bank stunned financial markets in April, promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years.
The BOJ's aggressive easing has also lifted foreign investors' interest in Japanese stocks this year. They bought 960 billion yen of Japanese equities in July, its 10th straight month of net purchases.
LONDON, April 11 Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE said on Tuesday that Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapy drug Opdivo was not worth using on the state health service for treating head and neck cancer due to its high price.
* Jana has yet to speak with Whole Foods management about its plans and is actively attempting to engage with CEO John Mackey- CNBC reporter, citing sources Source